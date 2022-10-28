Get This Lightning Cable That Charges Phones Up To 3X Faster

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Tired of waiting hours for your phone to get that full charge? You need a better lightning cable. The LOGiiX VIBRANCE Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable (in powder blue) is a braided cable measuring approximately 5 feet that charges up to three times faster than a regular charging cable. It's a lifesaver.

During our Overstock Event lasting from October 24 to October 31, save 12% off and get it for only $34.99. If some of the Prime Day deals earlier this month weren't quite what you wanted or expected, this deal is sure to get you excited to save on such a great, necessary product.

The VIBRANCE Connect can be used with both Macs and PCs for syncing data or charging your device. Its MFi-certified for iPhones and iPads and its anti-stress reinforced connectors also prevent fraying and breaking...so it will last a long, long time. Of course, the speed is the best part, especially if you're the type whose phone is perpetually hovering around 10%.

Seriously, you're gonna wonder how you ever lived without a fast-charging cable. Make the VIBRANCE Connect USB-C to Lightning Cable yours for only $34.99.