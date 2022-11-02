Warm Up With This Hot Toddy Kit For 25% Off

Whether you’re having a nightcap, sick in bed, or fresh off the slopes, a hot toddy warms everything up. Reach for Drink Monday's Whiskey Hot Toddy Kit, the non-alcoholic whiskey that will have you sticking to your game plan during the colder months.

The classic formula of whiskey, hot water, and sugar has been turned up a notch with Drink Monday's curated kit. The kit includes Monday whiskey, trail toddy citrus, trail toddy black tea, trail toddy spiced apple, trail toddy classic hot toddy, and custom recipe card to assure drink excellence. Drop favorite trail toddy flavor in a mug and add 8oz of hot water. Cover and allow to steep for 3-4 minutes. Uncover, add Monday Whiskey, give a gentle stir, and enjoy. Garnish with a lemon peel or cinnamon stick for additional flavor.

Hot toddies are lovely slow sippers that bring comfort on a brisk fall night. Drink Monday’s Whiskey Hot Toddy Kit comes together in minutes, making it hassle-free and convenient. Drink Monday is built on tradition, made by hand in small batches in their southern California craft distillery.