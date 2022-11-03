This Discounted Refurbished iPad Mini Is A Hit

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

A few years back, an interview with Rian Johnson revealed that Apple doesn’t let villains in movies use iPhones. No word on any restrictions for iPads though, and TMZ readers could actually get one on sale for 60% off.

Whether you’re looking for a comfortable device to browse social media or a portable screen for streaming, this refurbished iPad Mini 4 is a great find for a low price.

With a battery life that can last up to nine hours on a single charge, you’ll have a lot of time to have fun on your new tablet. This tablet is 4G-unlocked, so plug in your SIM card and connect online anywhere you get a signal. Or, you could connect to WiFi.

This iPad has a "B" refurbished rating, which means it might show very light signs of use like faint scratches or scuffs. If you notice them, you could just pop on the included case. A tempered glass screen protector is already installed, and it even comes in the original box.

Need a new tablet? TMZ readers can get a refurbished iPad Mini 4 + accessories bundle for 60% off.