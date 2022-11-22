Save Big on An MS Office License Ahead of Black Friday

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If there's one collection of apps you're probably eternally thankful for, it's Microsoft Office.

But chances are, you only have access to the apps courtesy of your school or office-issued computer. Luckily, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for either Mac or Windows is on sale exclusively for TMZ readers at an incredibly low price point to give you one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving season.

This deal nets you unlimited access to essential Microsoft Office apps that'll help you supercharge your productivity. It lets you install apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, aka programs you already likely use regularly but couldn't shell out hundreds for. With a purchase, you'll get to download them all on your personal computer with the software license keys and links delivered almost immediately.

The Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Mac normally retails for $349, but ahead of Black Friday, we're offering great deals to be thankful for this season, so you can get them on sale for only $39.99. The deal ends November 23.