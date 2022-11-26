What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Mariah Carey is here to answer your Christmas prayers -- but first, she needs her 'lambs' to step up to the plate and solve the differences in these images! Set your emotions aside and dial in on Mariah's surroundings!

It was leather weather in New York City for MC this week, and she completed her sleek look with an on-theme jacket and a pair of lace-up boots. It may have been after hours for the singer, but can you see through the darkness and find the minor changes in the two shots?

'All I Want For Christmas Is You!'