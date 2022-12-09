Help The Environment With The Press Of A Button

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Composting has been difficult, but Lomi’s Composter is the perfect antidote.

Lomi was designed to be a countertop staple, but you could easily store it when it’s not in use. At only 12 inches wide and 12 inches tall, it’s roughly the size of a toaster or breadmaker and has a chic, white, minimalist design.

The Lomi’s filtration is powered by activated charcoal which takes care of trapping any moistness or odors right out of the air. While you do need to replace the filters every 3 months, you can sign up for a subscription that will send them out to you and you’ll save 10% on each shipment.

The process takes hours to days (depending on what you’re composting). The speed comes from the three distinct steps that the device takes starting with grinding the food waste in order to increase surface area and heat more efficiently, and ending with increased aeration to support microbial growth.