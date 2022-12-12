Score 91% Off A Lifetime License for Microsoft Office

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There's one thing you might not have considered about getting a brand new computer — you're going to need a new license for Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Office gives you all the tools you'll need to get things done on your computer. And, a lifetime license to this helpful fleet of programs ensures you only have to pay once to enjoy them all.

This lifetime license comes packed with eight different programs to help you tackle any to-do list. Busy students will like having Word to draft an essay, while Teams can help WFH employees stay connected to their boss ... and maybe schmooze their way to a promotion or raise.

Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more round out this helpful bunch of programs. And, with this license you'll receive an instant delivery and download, with access to free customer service anytime you need it.

During the December Deal of the Day sale, you can score major extra savings on Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows or Mac. On Dec. 12 it drops down to just $29.99 — that's 91% off the usual price! — but you'll have to act fast, this price lasts only 24 hours.