This Ninja Dragon Blade Drone Is 20% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

For only 72 hours (from 12/13 to 12/15) this Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone is 20% off with code WINTER20. Get it for only $85.99.

The all-new 2022 Ninja Dragon has a built-in 3-side intelligent obstacle avoidance feature and can be operated by just one touch via your mobile phone or tablet. No complicated instruction manual needed!

The obstacle avoidance feature will prevent the drone from crashing into any objects like trees, electricity poles, or walls. Plus, the one key take-off and landing feature makes it easy to both launch the drone and bring it back down in case you lose control of it. It's perfect for beginners, teens, and kids.

Enjoy the 4K HD dual camera to take incredible photos and videos from a bird's eye view. At only $85.99, it also makes a great holiday gift for the tech lover on your list. Remember to use code WINTER20 to save 20% off at checkout!

Ninja Dragon Blade X PRO 4K Dual Camera Smart Quadcopter Drone - $85.99



See Deal