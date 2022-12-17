This Discounted Kitchen Tool Can Cook Hard-Boiled Eggs in Less Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Instead of performing experiments in the kitchen and risking botching your eggs, cop the Rapid Electric 14 Egg Cooker.

This TikTok-famous tool was specifically designed to make egg cooking easy, so you can prepare your deviled eggs with less fuss. Just in time for Christmas, TMZ readers can score it at its Black Friday price until December 19.

This innovative kitchen device can make delicious eggs within minutes with just a push of a button. Use the included egg-piercing pin to punch a tiny hole on top of the egg, then place as many as 14 eggs on the trays to cook them all at once. You get perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs that are easy to peel.

But, the best part is this cooker also comes with an egg poacher for making, well, poached eggs, as well as scrambled eggs, omelets and even steamed vegetables. Minimal cleanup is involved, too, making it a great addition to your kitchen. All for just $22.99 through Dec. 19!