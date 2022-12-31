What's The Big Frigin' NYE Difference?

Don't be tardy to this New Year's Eve party with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton who are ringing in the new year with lots of glitz, gold and glitter! Do you have the resolution to locate the differences between the two shots?

This dynamic duo may be "The Greatest Gift Of All," but go ahead and see if you can gift yourself the changes in these images! With celebratory balloons of all shapes and sizes ... you may want to watch your step heading into 2023!

Let the countdown begin!