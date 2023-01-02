This Smartwatch Will Increase Your Productivity & Improve Your Wellness Routine

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

New Year, same you, new wellness plan!

Whether you're making resolutions for 2023 or not (we don't judge), the deal on this Advanced Smartwatch & Wellness and Activity Tracker cannot be missed. For only $29.99 (Reg. $159), enjoy all the perks of this smartwatch while saving about $130, and increase your productivity and everyday wellness.

With several functions including call alerts, message notifications, weather forecast, social media connect, alarm reminders, calories-burned counter, sleep monitoring, heart rating monitoring, and blood pressure monitoring, this is the smartwatch you need to get you more organized while also keeping you more informed about your health. You'll become so accustomed to it, you'll wonder how you ever leaved without it.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

Three easily interchangeable bands are included to match your style, whether it's casual, active, or a low-fuss everyday look. Use your smartwatch with eight different activities, like badminton, walking, jogging, cycling, jump rope, soccer, basketball, and swimming. The IP67 waterproof feature of this smartwatch allows for water activities while the remote control feature is great for taking phone pictures. A single charge lasts up to 2 days of constant use and it only takes about three hours to recharge.

If you've never had a smartwatch, this is the perfect one to start with at such a great price. Take your wellness plans and routine to the next level and only pay $29.99 for the privilege! Don't delay, this deal ends 11:59PM Pacific Time on 1/9/23.