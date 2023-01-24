Save Nearly $150 On This VPN to Keep Your Private Info Completely Private

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It may be the start of Data Privacy Week, but if you're a smart online citizen, data privacy is a year-round thing for you. Keep your information safe and secure with a lifetime subscription to the HideAway VPN, which is now just $49.99, the best online pricing out there!

HideAway reinvents and improves the VPN with its flexible rules, faster speeds, and 'Always On' capability to make sure you're always protected. Enjoy peace of mind knowing you're safe from hackers while still able to access all of your favorite sites on the web anywhere in the world.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

This VPN masks your IP address with anonymous IP addresses so you can't be tracked and it encrypts your Internet traffic. Torrent-friendly, it allows you to download as many torrents as you like—and fast. If you happen to lose Internet connection, HideAway's built-in kill switch will cut the connection so there's no danger of your real IP address leaking. It's also automatically secured against IPv4 and IPv6 DNS leaks.

On top of it all, it's lightning-fast and is 2-7x faster than other VPNs. You can enjoy international high-speed servers and no data limits as well. But, an important note to keep in mind is that HideAway's VPN works with Windows operating systems only.

Don't put yourself at risk of losing your privacy — grab the HideAway VPN's lifetime subscription now at this great price of $49.99 for security and peace of mind.