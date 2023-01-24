TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We hate to break it to you, but mold is literally everywhere, even in the cleanest of homes. It only becomes a problem when there's an outbreak and mold spores find their way into spaces that are moist and warm, which then leads to further growth. That's when a room in your home becomes musty, damp, and generally icky.

Mold buildup can be extremely dangerous if no action is taken.

This kit delivers professional-quality mold testing in less than half an hour. There's no need to call for a professional inspector to do the work, as the package comes equipped with spore traps for quick and easy air sampling. You then send the samples to the lab via the prepaid return mailer provided, and in less than a week of analysis, you'll find out if your home has been infested with mold growth.

It's also worth noting that the lab analysis is performed by one of the country's leading microbiology labs and according to the highest of standards, so you know you're getting reliable and accurate results.

Find out what's in your air with the Got Mold? Test Kit. For a limited time, TMZ readers can grab it for only $199.