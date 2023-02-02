Save Big on This Apple Macbook Pro

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Flowers and candies are popular gifts for Valentine's Day, but those items can come across as uninspired and don't last more than a few days ... unlike what we have to offer here.

This refurbished Macbook Pro is equipped with a 13.3-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 Retina display, providing quality screening so your partner can work on projects and stream Netflix. It also has 4GB RAM, 500GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor.

This refurbished Macbook Pro is an ideal device for your partner to take on the go. They can accomplish remote tasks throughout the day without worrying about recharging. They can also transfer files and access an array of apps with wireless connectivity, and use the 720p FaceTime HD camera to talk to their coworkers, family, and of course, yourself.

Pass on the standard box of chocolates and get your partner this refurbished 13.3" Apple MacBook Pro for only $299.99. This deal ends 11:59 PM Pacific on February 6, but be sure to order by February 3rd to ensure delivery for V-Day.