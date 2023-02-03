Guess Who This Hollywood Baby Turned Into!

Before this baby decked out in stripes turned into a long-standing actress and a Halloween icon, she was just hitting the beaches of Santa Monica with her siblings and growing up in Los Angeles, California.

When she's not working on a scripted role, you can find her on "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" sticking to no script and showing off her chic wind chimes. And, speaking of Housewives ... Kyle Richards and this cute kid have worked together a hand full of times.