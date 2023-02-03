Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Hollywood Baby Turned Into!

Guess Who This Hollywood Baby Turned Into!

2/3/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 19
Launch Gallery
GUESS WHO! Launch Gallery
Getty

Before this baby decked out in stripes turned into a long-standing actress and a Halloween icon, she was just hitting the beaches of Santa Monica with her siblings and growing up in Los Angeles, California.

When she's not working on a scripted role, you can find her on "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" sticking to no script and showing off her chic wind chimes. And, speaking of Housewives ... Kyle Richards and this cute kid have worked together a hand full of times.

Need one more hint? She likes to get 'freaky' on Fridays!

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later