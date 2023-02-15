Meghan Markle Appears to Shade Kate Middleton in Resurfaced Blog Post

Meghan Markle has said she was pretty clueless about the Royals before she met Prince Harry -- but an old blog post where she's seemingly pooh-poohing Kate Middleton definitely suggests otherwise.

According to the Daily Mail -- which has apparently seen this 2014 post from her since-defunct website The Tig -- MM wrote about Kate's wedding with Prince William in 2011 ... scoffing at the idea of society being so fascinated with their nuptials, ladies in particular.

Here's what she apparently had to say about it at the time ... "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power." She-Ra is He-Man's sister -- and was a warrior princess badass ... so it's in this light that Meghan saw herself, it seems.

She added, "We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here."

DM goes on to describe Meghan's post, where they say she discusses how strange she found it that grown women continue the childhood fantasy of becoming a princess, especially as it pertains to the Royals ... seemingly taking a shot by saying, "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

That appears to be all she had to say about the matter -- which, on its face, is admittedly not too much. However, it does kinda fly in the face of how she characterized her knowledge (or alleged lack thereof) of Harry and the Royal Family before they eventually got set up.

In both media interviews and again on her Netflix docuseries, Meghan insisted she knew very little about PH and his brood ... making it seem like she was approaching the date with him as if it was just any regular dude, and that his background wasn't all that important to her.