Kim Kardashian Fans Joke She's Behind UFO Sightings After SKIMS Alien Campaign

SKIMS CAMPAIGN IS OUT OF THIS WORLD

Kim Kardashian's fans think they've made and extraterrestrial connection between the famous businesswoman and some strange happenings in the sky ... and it's all in part to Kim's latest swimwear campaign.

The SKIMS founder gave fans a sneak peak of her upcoming SKIMS Swim collection Thursday with shots featuring Kim surrounded by aliens in bikinis and swimwear.

Of course, her fans couldn't help themselves -- especially with all the alien chatter going on lately -- hitting the comments section to offer theories and tie Kim to the recent sightings.

One user wrote, "All those UFOS shot down to prep us for the skims swim launch, it all makes sense now" ... another fan joked, "On the next episode of the Kardashians, Kim: "Mom the government literally shot down my SKIMS drones. Like, they were just a promo!"

Social media has been in a frenzy since the U.S. recently shot down several unidentified objects floating in the skies above the U.S. and Canada. Many folks speculated aliens have finally arrived.

Play video content

However, President Biden addressed the media Thursday, saying the objects shot down (not counting the balloons from China) are all also more than likely balloons -- used for research and weather purposes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.