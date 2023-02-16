President Biden, We Don't Know Where Shot-Down UFO Came from, But There's a Theory

We Don't Know What Those UFOs Were ...

President Biden has finally addressed the spate of UFOs that caused enough alarm that we shot 4 of them down, and although the government doesn't know what they are, he has a theory.

Biden spoke for 7 minutes about the 3 smaller objects that our military shot down over the last week or so, but he did not take questions.

He says they're not part of China's spy balloon program -- like the first balloon that was shot down from the skies -- and are most likely balloons that were launched by private companies for various purposes.

Biden says he doesn't believe there are more objects than usual popping up over the U.S. ... he says we've simply enhanced our ability to detect these objects so we're seeing more than in the past.

Now, on the subject of aliens -- something his Press Secretary addressed earlier in the week -- Biden never used the word, nor did he reference it.

As for why the 3 objects were shot down -- he says it's simply because they posed a danger to commercial air traffic.