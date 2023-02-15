Lake Huron UFO, Air Force Pilots Confused Over 'Balloon' In Cockpit Audio

Play video content

Audio from the cockpit of Air Force pilots tracking down the unknown object at Lake Huron over the weekend has been released ... and confusion's in the air as they try to identify what exactly they're looking at.

The audio, released Tuesday, reveals the F-16 Falcon pilots attempting to describe the object -- with one referring to it as "metallic" with lines coming from below it, adding it was "smaller than a car."

It sounds like it's hard for them to spot it because of a glare from the sun, but discussions over it being a balloon definitely comes up -- with one ultimately classifying it as one.

JUST IN - United States closes airspace over parts of Lake Michigan, NOTAM states "national defense airspace." pic.twitter.com/XhXURmcmlX — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2023 @disclosetv

As we reported, Sunday's shootdown came after FAA closed down airspace over sections of Lake Michigan amid UFO reports ... being the fourth object recently decommissioned in the skies.

You'll recall, an unexplained object over Canada was shot down, as was one over Alaska -- not to mention the Chinese Spy Balloon kerfuffle from earlier this month.

Play video content 2/13/23 Youtube / The White House