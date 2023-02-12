FAA Now Closes Airspace Over Lake Huron, Military Monitoring Object

The FAA temporarily closed down airspace over parts of Lake Michigan — just the latest aviation closure amid reports of UFOs being shot down.

The order was given Sunday, with the FAA shutting down access to the skies … saying it is now being used for national defense purposes. The specific area that was locked down roughly encompassed the water between Green Bay and Traverse City, give or take.

JUST IN - United States closes airspace over parts of Lake Michigan, NOTAM states "national defense airspace." pic.twitter.com/XhXURmcmlX — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2023 @disclosetv

The government isn’t saying why they closed that airspace -- other than to vaguely cite NORAD operations -- but in any case … they’ve now lifted restrictions — essentially saying everything can go back to normal again, without a proper explanation.

It’s alarming … just yesterday, parts of Montana’s airspace was also briefly closed for national defense purposes — only for it to be reopened again mere hours later — but we’re all still in the dark about what exactly has the feds so spooked.

NEW: NORAD says airspace over Lake Michigan was closed to "ensure the air traffic safety in the area during NORAD operations". This restriction has since been lifted. pic.twitter.com/PMmVmE2v4t — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) February 12, 2023 @Faytuks

Granted, this all follows TWO unidentified flying objects being shot down in the last few days … one over Alaska and another over Canada. And, of course, this all comes on the heels on the Chinese spy balloon drama about a week ago.

People are demanding answers and transparency, while also asking … is this the new normal in the U.S. now? And more importantly … WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON?!?

NOW: E-3 Sentry currently heading towards Lake Michigan.



USAF KC-135 is still active, likely dragging fighters. pic.twitter.com/2b656ceLV9 — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 12, 2023 @UpwardNewsHQ

No word from the mother ship at this point … but don’t take that big exhale just yet. Something tells us more weird stuff is afoot.