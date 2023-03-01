This Laptop and Tablet Stand Can Be Set Up in 4 Different Ways

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ergonomics experts have always advised tech users to raise their gadget screens to eye level to prevent eye strain and maintain good posture ... and with this, you can.

Featured at CES, this stand is designed for both MacBooks and iPads and allows for four practical positions to, well, elevate both devices. For a limited time, you can get it on sale.

Lightweight and minimalistic, this foldable laptop and tablet raiser is great for home or office use and virtually any activity, whether you're toiling at a pitch or joining an online conference. It raises your devices to a healthier angle for added productivity, as well as to keep them from overheating. Transformable into a draft table, a flat platform, or a simple raiser, you can adjust it depending on what you need.

Improve the ergonomics of your everyday work routine with the Elevate Laptop Stand. It normally retails for $49, but you can get it for only $42.99 until March 5 at 11:59 PM Pacific.