This Composting Machine Turns Food Scraps into Fertilizer in Under Two Hours

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter does short work of composting your food scraps at home. It quietly and efficiently converts your leftovers and wastes into fertilizer. You can get it on sale for over $200 off for a limited time.

This device turns your waste into organic superfoods for plants in as little as 2 hours. The end result is ready to be spread on top of your lawn, garden, or precious indoor plants.

If you're worried about odor, the composter comes equipped with a 3-layer filter system that masks all the funk. It also operates quietly under the level of 28dB and has a step motion sensor that activates with your foot or a wave of a hand.

Reduce food waste at home and earn more points from Mother Earth with this composter. It usually goes for $699, but you can get it on sale for only $479.