This Tiny Plant Pod Lets You Plant Anything You Want, Anywhere You Want

The PICO Planter Herb Garden, which was recently featured at CES, is a tiny plant pod that can basically take care of its own without requiring much effort on your part.

Made from food-safe, BPA-free, recyclable materials, this miniature garden is designed to make plant parenting easy and effortless. It comes packed with OSRAM LED grow lights to deliver energy to the plant, a self-watering system, a height adjustment feature to accommodate growth spurts, and a daisy chain so you can connect multiple plant pods.

The PICO also lets you plant anything you want. You can even grow flowers like roses, lavenders, and orchids. With the mount anywhere feature, you can place, hang, or stick the pod anywhere you wish to grow your mini garden.

Reignite your love for planting with PICO. It usually goes for $49, but you can get it on sale for only $34.99 until March 5 at 11:59 PM Pacific.