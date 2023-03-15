Signature Bank Execs' Old Cringe Sketches Resurfacing Amid Failure

Play video content Signature Bank

Signature Bank, once upon a time, was confident they wouldn't go under -- but now that that's happened ... their old skits and music videos are being seen as a crystal ball.

Two different filmed projects that the failed NY-based bank produced years ago are under a microscope of irony in the wake of the feds stepping in after their infrastructure collapsed this weekend ... the same way Silicon Valley Bank did, and that others may do too.

The clips -- one being a sketch, another being a Broadway-style music video -- are oozing with cringe-worthy conviction ... but they also appear to include some predictionary lines.

For instance, in one sketch where everyone's sitting around and brainstorming ways to start Signature Bank ... you hear them talk about the risks of their shared venture, and they say (with some worry) that it could "diminish and fail." They also discuss building Signature from "scratch" ... and riff that they might need a 'How to Build a Bank for Dummies?' book.

Clearly, that kind of instruction manual would've come in handy considering how everything's gone since then. The musical number they did is just as embarrassing though. It's a fun. parody of 'Some Nights' ... and they're just as righteous/loud as those fellas were.

The vibe ... let's treat banking like a startup that can run on belief and enthusiasm. In light of all that's happened, though, that philosophy obviously wasn't enough to keep 'em afloat.