Get Major Savings on This Mega Backup Cloud Storage

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

From pics and vids to docs and contacts, we rely on instant access to valued files -- which is why it's more important than ever to ensure your data is secure and storage is abundant.

You can gain that peace of mind by picking up a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium's 10TB backup plan at a surprisingly low price. Lifetime access to AI-based cloud storage supplies ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption ... so you no longer need to worry about the status of confidential files or other important stuff, whether personal or professional.

This plan provides more backup space than other popular options such as Google Drive, DropBox and OneDrive combined. Plus, high-speed transfers make it simple to maneuver.