This Beautiful Bedside Lamp Doubles as A Decorative Piece

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You know that off-brand lamp you've had on your nightstand forever? You've got to admit it's boring with a capital B. Spice things up by investing in a conversation starter piece instead.

This aesthetically pleasing moving sand art lamp combines style, function, and impeccable craftsmanship. It's both a lamp and a decorative piece, and now it's on sale for only $85.99!

The lamp functions similarly to an hourglass. When you turn the frame, the sand will flow down elegantly and create beautiful landscape scenes.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

It has an arch-shaped LED that delivers 2280 lumens that you can adjust with the included remote control, while the built-in USB port allows you to charge an electronic device. It even features 5W wireless charging that lets you refuel your Qi-enabled gadgets.