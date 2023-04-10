Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Score This Refurbished MacBook Air for Under $400

Apple Score This Refurbished MacBook Air ... For Under $400!!!

4/10/2023 8:21 AM PT

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you've been working hard lately and think it’s about time you deserve a reward or you just really need a new computer to do your work on ... here's a good option for ya.

This 2017 MacBook Air has a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor for a fast and reliable performance you may not have gotten with your older laptop. Plus, it has a large 128GB flash storage with enough space to keep all your docs and files.

Its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility allows you to access the internet or create a hot spot anywhere as well as connect to another Bluetooth-enabled device for easy transfer of files and such.

Pay only $384.99 (reg. $1599) for this 13.3" Apple MacBook Air today when you buy it through us for a limited time.

 
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 128GB - Silver (Refurbished)

$384.99 at the TMZ Shop
 

 

Prices subject to change.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later