This Investing Tool Can Help You Conquer The Stock Market For Only $120

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Take the headache out of investing in stocks with a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener.

Tykr teaches you how to find the most relevant and least risky stocks by analyzing stocks based on low-risk or high-risk. It's the perfect tool to get you more comfortable with the stock market, empowering you to reduce risk and manage your own investments with confidence. It can even help you determine the best times to buy or sell.

Use Tykr to find great investments quickly and efficiently from over 30,000 U.S. and international stocks. It gives each stock a score, and the higher the score, the safer the investment and the stronger the stock is financially. Feel empowered to expand your knowledge and education to trade with ease and expertise.