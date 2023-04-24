A Meal Delivery Service & Trusted Weight Loss Company Team Up for You

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Just in time for spring and summer, Blue Apron has teamed up with WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to help you kickstart some healthier habits, which also happen to be delicious.

With chef-designed recipes, including some that are WW recommended, this Blue Apron deal offers the best of both worlds to new members: eating healthy while delighting your taste buds. Among some of the flavorful meals ... seared chicken and honey-chipotle sauce, a shawarma white bean and kale saute, a romesco turkey meatloaf and lots more.

Once you sign up for the meal plan, choose your recipes from Blue Apron — at least three WW-recommended options are available weekly through this offer — scan the barcode to track your WW Points, then prep, cook, and enjoy your fresh, healthy dinner.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer: New meal plan subscribers get $110 off Blue Apron and your first WW month for only $10, available now through June 30.