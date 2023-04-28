This Luxurious Shawl Is The Perfect Mother's Day Gift For Only $15

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Impress mom with the luxurious and stylish Lavisha Cashmere Shawl, now on sale until May 14 -- and make sure to order by May 3 to have it delivered on time for Mother's Day.

This warm, soft shawl comes in various colors, including navy blue, baby pink, wine red, coffee, black, magenta purple, beige, pewter gray, and light coral. There's truly a hue to go with any personality type, whether your mom's style is elegant, whimsical, bold, or playful.

Featuring a lovely wool-cashmere blend, this modern shawl measures six feet in length and can be draped in a variety of ways. Not only is it suitable for the colder months, but it's also an elegant accessory for chilly spring days or cooler summer nights. Plus, it can make a pretty handy blanket in a pinch.