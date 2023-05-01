Treat Her With a Gift From Kate Spade This Mother’s Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Looking for the perfect gift this Mother’s Day? If you need some inspiration, celebrity-loved brand Kate Spade has compiled a gift guide filled with ideas any mom would love.

Peruse all the top Kate Spade picks and find one perfect for a new mom, a seasoned one, and all of the mothers in between. These designer items will truly wow, and there are selections for every budget that are easy to browse thanks to $100-or-less and $50-or-less collections.

From sneakers for the sporty, yet stylish mom to a sleek wristlet for the busy mom who’s always on the go. Kate Spade also has playful smartphone and AirPod cases, chic computer bags, and even convenient crossbody bags that can hold her phone.

Really wow the moms in your life this year with a pick from the Kate Spade Mother’s Day gift guide.