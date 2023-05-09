Buy This AI-Powered Drone for a Bargain

The auto-fly modes are so convenient and flawless that it feels like magic as soon as you cast it into the air, watch it fly, and return to you without a smartphone or controller connection. The wide mode takes two wide-angle shots from 5' away, zoom mode captures two close-up shots from just 2.5' away using AI technology to frame the subject, and video mode flies 2.5' away and shoots 15 seconds of high-def video, then flies back to you.