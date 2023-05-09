Buy This AI-Powered Drone for a Bargain
Artificial Intelligence This AI-Powered Drone Is Up, Up & Away in Value!!!
5/9/2023 7:09 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
With its state-of-the-art AI-powered auto-fly feature, the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone is a fun way to take HD pics and videos from the air, hands-free.
The auto-fly modes are so convenient and flawless that it feels like magic as soon as you cast it into the air, watch it fly, and return to you without a smartphone or controller connection. The wide mode takes two wide-angle shots from 5' away, zoom mode captures two close-up shots from just 2.5' away using AI technology to frame the subject, and video mode flies 2.5' away and shoots 15 seconds of high-def video, then flies back to you.
Other valuable features include its wireless connectivity range of up to 60', the ability to instantly share media to social media, and its 16GB onboard memory.
Grab the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone now for just $149.99.
Prices subject to change.