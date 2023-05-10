This Delivery Service Is Offering Half Off Your First Four Boxes

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Don’t have the celeb budget for your very own private chef? No sweat. Modern meal delivery services make becoming your own chef a lot more palatable.

One such service, Home Chef, ensures the dinner process is seamless, with plenty of options. And right now, you can score 50% off your first four boxes — that means up to 18 free meals! — now through May 31 with code STACK18.

They’re offering you not only one, but up to 18 free meals with this limited-time deal. You’ll quickly find out why they’ve been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among other leading meal kit companies: because they offer tons of customization.

You can select the recipes each week from up to 30 choices, including quick-prep and oven-ready meals. From there, you can customize even further by upgrading, swapping, or even doubling up on protein for certain recipes. Once you’ve made your picks, sit back and relax until those pre-portioned ingredients are plopped on your doorstep.

Make meal prep a breeze with Home Chef, and score half off your first four boxes (up to 18 free meals!) now through May 31 with code STACK18.