This Near-Mint Condition Apple MacBook Air is Now Only $385

Just Like New, Only $385!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're looking to upgrade your current tech, this refurbished MacBook Air is an excellent money-saving solution.

This refurb from model year 2017 has exceptional tech features at a much more affordable price than you'd find most anywhere else. It features a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 processor for super-fast performance, a massive 128GB flash storage for all your files and other media, and a 13.3" widescreen display with a 1440x900 native resolution. Browsing, working, playing, and doing creative projects can be a breeze with this laptop.

With WiFi connectivity and Intel HD Graphics 6000, you can stream videos or have conference calls anywhere, and with a crystal-clear display. Binge-watching your favorite show or video podcast has never been more enjoyable.