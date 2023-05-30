Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Grill Anytime, Anywhere with This Stovetop Grill

BBQ Time Fire Up the Steaks/Burgers ... W/ This Stovetop Grill

5/30/2023 11:00 AM PT

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This smokeless non-stick grill attaches to your stove and does a fine job of cooking up your favorites. And thanks to our Memorial Day sale, you can score it on sale now.

Grill up franks and burgers indoors with this stove attachment that's designed to deliver even heating without dousing your food in oil or butter. It effectively reduces the cholesterol and fat content of your favorite meats while maintaining flavor and juiciness.

Cleanup is also hassle-free, thanks to the integrated drip pan that catches excess grease and keeps food moist and smoke-free when filled with water.

It normally retails for $49, but TMZ readers can score it on sale for just $16.97 until May 31, 11:59 PM PT

 
Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill

$16.97 at the TMZ Shop

 

Prices subject to change.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later