This eSIM Has Your Next Trip Covered

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you’re all about international travel but not about SIM cards or high data prices, check out aloSIM. As a TMZ reader, you can get this eSIM with $50 of data for only $24.99 (reg. $50).

An eSIM is basically just mobile data. Instead of buying a physical card to connect to networks in other countries, aloSIM allows you to purchase and activate data packages right on your phone.

Complete your purchase to get your eSIM card and $50 of data credit. Find your travel destination from over 120 available countries and regions, and select a data package that closely aligns with your trip’s start and end dates. You could get a 1GB package for seven days for as little as $4.50. Then, just use some of your credits to purchase the package!

Purchase, install, and activate your eSIM and data package before you leave home. This allows you to avoid some of the stress or frustration of trying to do it all at the airport. Also, note that the data packages will only be usable during the time selected at purchase. No extra data will transfer over for future use.

Check one more thing off your travel to-do list with the aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSIM plan and $50 worth of data, now only $24.99 for the entire package. No coupon is needed to score these Memorial Day savings.

Prices subject to change.