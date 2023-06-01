The CLIQ Chair Brings Next-Level Comfort on Your Next Camping Trip

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Folks, here's the scoop on the hottest chair in town. The CLIQ Chair is the literal bottle-sized sensation that's taking comfort to a whole new level, and the 2-pack is on sale.

This chair's patented design has been tested rigorously to ensure top-notch performance. Made with ripstop ballistic nylon, it's as durable as it gets. And let's talk comfort — lumbar support? Check! Say goodbye to those achy backs.

With its low-profile and lightweight construction, you can take it anywhere your heart desires. From concerts and movie screenings in the park to camping trips and beaches, the CLIQ Chair has got your back. It's so compact it quickly unfolds from a water bottle-sized package.

Get the CLIQ Chair 2-Pack for only $159.99 (Reg. $179) while you still can!