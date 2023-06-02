'Drag Race' Star Gia Gunn Anxious About Pride Events, But Still Celebrating

Play video content TMZ.com

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Gia Gunn says she has a lot more anxiety surrounding this year's Pride festivities after a swarm of threats toward LGBTQ+ organizations, but she doesn't think that should stop folks from celebrating.

We got Gia at Dialog Cafe Friday in WeHo, where she admitted she's been more cautious this year about going to Pride events -- walking us through her many emotions she's been feeling recently as a transgender woman.

Gia gave us her thoughts about the recent threats surrounding the Mid-South Pride Festival Saturday in Memphis, which, as we reported, is being protested by the Aryan Nations -- but despite the potential risks, she tells us why it's important to still show up.

You'll recall, the Tennessee bash has beefed up security after several threats were made against the org, the performers, and even Festival Director Vanessa Rodley -- who told us she's been working with law enforcement to make sure everyone's safe.