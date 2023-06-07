Up to 50% Off Adidas Sneakers, Workout Wear, and More

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ever since Adidas revamped the classic Stan Smith sneaker in 2015, stars have flocked to the sleek shoe.

It’s not every day you can score a quality brand-name shoe for an affordable price, but during the Adidas Favorite Sale now through June 8, you can get your hands on Ultras, AdiZeros, D.O.N., and other brands and apparel from Adidas for up to half off.

Many of the sneakers in this collection can not only be worn as athletic wear for men or women, but also be worn in many other settings. There are also a variety of youth sizes on sale for even less — and you can save more on infant/toddler sizes in many of the styles.

Discounts on t-shirts, sweatpants, jackets, accessories, and more are available during this sale, which is a diverse collection of Adidas customer faves.

Take advantage of the Adidas Favorites Sale and score classic items from the celeb-loved brand, with savings of up to 50% off until June 8.