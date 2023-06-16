This DNA Kit Finds Your Ancestry Percentage Breakdown

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ever wonder where your family lineage traces back? This DNA Kit can give you a complete view of your genetic history.

The Full Ancestry DNA Kit provides complete, in-depth ancestry reports for 150 different regions. You could see your maternal and paternal family trees, get precise percentage ancestry breakdowns, and find other detailed reports. These results can go back up to 80,000 years in history.

You may discover/connect with distant relatives in the online database. Your DNA sample is matched with others who also did the test. But don’t worry; your information is never shared.

The testing process is super simple. When your kit arrives, follow the directions and use the mouth swab to get your DNA sample. Then, use the free return bag to send it off and wait six to eight weeks for results. Track your kit's status and view results online at any time.

If you want to unlock the secrets of your family's past, get yourself the Full Ancestry DNA Kit, now just $75.99.