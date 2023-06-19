Deck Out Your Backyard with these Smart Patio Lights, On Sale Now

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Looking to host in your backyard this summer? Welcome your guests in style with these smart outdoor patio lights that set the scene and transform the overall vibe of your place.

Controllable with your phone, these technicolored patio lights have an accompanying app that lets you choose from 16 million colors and eight vibrant scene modes so that you can change the scenery as you please. Alternatively, you can manage it with just your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant, which lets you do just about every command vocally.

Installation for these lights is a breeze thanks to the 15 hanging loops on the back of sockets that make hanging them up easy. They also come with hooks, guide wires, and zip ties for fuss-free decorating. Plus, with 48 feet of string length, it allows for full coverage.