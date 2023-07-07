The Hottest Streaming Services for Cooling Off Indoors

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We’re rounding up and breaking down some of the top streaming service deals with killer content to keep you entertained through this year’s award season and beyond. From documentaries and dramas to comedies and Marvel, there’s something for all your moods.

Don’t Miss Out: Watch 1883 on Sling TV

The preceding installment of Yellowstone depicts the Dunton family's expedition towards the west, aiming to establish the foundation of what would later develop into the Yellowstone Ranch. Watch it on Sling TV for as low as $15 for your first month.

Prep for the Final Season of Billions when you sign up for Paramount+

Experience the competitive realm of high finance as you delve into the captivating series Billions, now available on Paramount+ with the inclusion of Showtime in their new tiered offer. Grab one of these 30-day trials : $5.99 for the essential plan and $11.99 with the Showtime addition.

Marvel's Secret Invasion on Disney+ — with an ESPN and Hulu Option

Want a deal that gives you a bit of everything? Watch your favorite sports with the ESPN add-on to this already-valuable bundle deal. Get Disney+ with Hulu for only $9.99/month, or pay $12.99/month for Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN .

True crime lovers can’t miss Murder Maps on MagellanTV

Immerse yourself in the intriguing world of infamous homicides through this captivating documentary series, exclusively accessible on MagellanTV: just $35.99 for a 1-year subscription (reg. $59.88).

A Lifetime of Inclusive Content like It’s Complicated on Fearless Streaming

It's Complicated is an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age series that artfully weaves together music and social media to tell its compelling story. Get a lifetime subscription to Fearless Streaming for just $29.99 (reg. $287.64).

See an Emmy® award-winning docu-series on Curiosity Stream

Witness the brilliance of Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places, the Emmy award-winning series celebrated for its exceptional graphic design and art direction. Explore this captivating documentary, along with a diverse range of other thought-provoking films encompassing science, technology, history, nature, and art, all available for streaming with a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream , price dropped to just $179.97 (reg. $399.99).