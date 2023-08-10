Upgrade Your Late-Night Adventures with These Night Vision Binoculars

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's tough to explore the great outdoors at night, even with the strongest of flashlights.

These binoculars are designed to help you see things clearly in the dark, whether hunting, fishing, cave exploring, scouting, camping, or more. You can easily observe wildlife without disturbing them with lights, thanks to its 850nm infrared illuminator that allows you to see objects clearly in 100% dark or dim ambient light.

These binoculars also come equipped with a camera with a 4x digital zoom, making them ideal for taking photos and recording footage. With a 2.4-inch HD screen, it can support a TF card with 32GB maximum storage capacity for housing what you've captured.