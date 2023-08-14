Snag a Refurbished MacBook Pro With All the Trimmings for Under $300

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page

Scoring a MacBook Pro for under a grand seems next to impossible, much less getting your hands on one for just $299.99. But, that's exactly what the deal on this refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro promises!

Sure, it may have a Grade B rating and have minor cosmetic marks here and there, but what are a few scratches if the computer is guaranteed to work like new anyway? This refurbished MacBook Pro remains a powerhouse in every sense of the word, packing an Intel Core i5 processor and 4GB RAM to help run through all your deadlines and avoid that dreaded lag.

It also comes with a widescreen LED-backlit TFT active-matrix glossy screen that beautifully displays crystal-clear images and videos, and under its hood is a 500GB HDD storage drive to house all your essential data and then some!

And, with a 7-hour battery life, you can power through your entire to-do list without scrambling to find a power outlet. There's even an included snap-on black case so that you can use this MacBook Pro without worry. Working out of the house has never been more stress-free!

Start working, gaming, and streaming like a pro with this affordable MacBook Pro.