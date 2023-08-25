This Labor Day Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office for Only $35!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Now that summer is winding down, it’s time to return to work, and essential computer programs are crucial for productivity. This Labor Day, get access to a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for only $34.97 (reg. $219.99). No coupon needed!

It’s no secret that Microsoft is one of the leading brands of productivity software. After all, each Office program offers a user-friendly interface, making it easy to learn at any stage of your academic or professional career.

For Mac users, this bundle includes key software including Word, Excel PowerPoint, One Note, Outlook, and Teams (Basic only).

For Windows users, you’ll get all the key software listed above, as well as Publisher, to design printed marketing materials and Access to manage your business’s important data.

Unlike the subscription-based Microsoft 365, this one-time purchase of Microsoft Office gives you unlimited, lifetime access to your favorite programs. Just install it to your preferred Mac (Version 11 Big Sur or later) or Windows device (OS Windows 10, 11 required).