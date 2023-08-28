Miracle Made Detergent Sheets are Great for the Earth and Your Clothes!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

While we’ve advanced in the world of computers, cars, and nearly everything else, laundry detergent has remained the same old, same old -- until now! Miracle Made has flipped the switch on the laundry detergents of the past. No more heavy plastic bottles of liquid detergent that are a pain to carry and terrible for the earth.

Miracle Made has condensed the power of liquid detergent into ultra-concentrated sheets much like a dryer sheet. Non-toxic and quick-dissolving in hot or cold water, Miracle Made sheets include only four natural ingredients, giving you extra-strength cleaning for your clothes and the best hypoallergenic care for your skin!

While the biodegradable packaging and natural ingredients truly make Miracle Made environmentally safe, it’s also septic and gray-water safe. Plus, its small size means it takes up less space in your laundry room and creates less mess and spills while washing your clothes.

Curious about how it works? Simply put the sheet in the main chamber with your clothes, and the sheets dissolve in seconds. Use one sheet for an average load and two to three sheets for a heavy load. The sheets work with all side- or top-loading washing machines, even HE!

With a 30-day risk-free guarantee, you can easily try it out for yourself. One-time purchases start at $24.99, and subscriptions start at $19.99. You’ll even score free shipping and returns.

Leave those heavy detergent bottles in the past where they belong.

Enjoy a new way to clean your clothes with Miracle Made’s eco-friendly detergent sheets.