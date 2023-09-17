Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Craig Conover -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Craig Conover Good Genes or Good Docs?!

9/17/2023 12:30 AM PT
Getty

Craig Conover's looks over the years are sooo charming!

Here is a 24-year-old version of the "Southern Charm" star, polished and proper during a season 1 promo shoot for the hit Bravo show back in 2013 (left). This was just a few years before he took his embroidery talents to create his company "Sewing Down South."

And, a decade later Craig's still looking "sew" good ... and more hospitable than ever in this pic for season 9 of "Southern Charm" (right).

He's still schnazzy with the slicked-back hair and darling dimples, but the question is ...

Craig Conover ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later