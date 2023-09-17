Craig Conover -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Craig Conover's looks over the years are sooo charming!

Here is a 24-year-old version of the "Southern Charm" star, polished and proper during a season 1 promo shoot for the hit Bravo show back in 2013 (left). This was just a few years before he took his embroidery talents to create his company "Sewing Down South."

And, a decade later Craig's still looking "sew" good ... and more hospitable than ever in this pic for season 9 of "Southern Charm" (right).

He's still schnazzy with the slicked-back hair and darling dimples, but the question is ...