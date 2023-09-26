Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Suspect Armed Robber Fatally Shot by Police in Arizona, Video Shows

9/26/2023 5:46 AM PT
THE FATAL PURSUIT

A suspected armed robber was fatally shot by police in broad daylight in Arizona ... and the violent encounter was caught on newly-released video.

Ny'Kendreon Pride was wanted for a series of thefts in early August when his hours-long crime spree across Mesa came to a screeching halt.

A U.S Marshals-led task force spotted Pride -- believed to be carrying a handgun -- walking along a busy street.

Surveillance video shows Pride crossing the road and walking down a sidewalk as officers driving in an SUV close in.

One of the cops tosses a flash bang grenade out the window and it blows up near Pride, causing smoke to rise around his feet.

The non-lethal explosive device didn't seem to have its desired effect, which was to disorient Pride, who starts running away.

But he's soon gunned down by a shotgun-wielding detective in the SUV's front passenger seat -- after Pride pulled out what appeared to be a firearm.

Police body cam footage shows Pride dropping dead on the ground from his bullet wounds.

Pride was suspected in three armed robberies at Dollar General and Walgreens stores in Mesa.

