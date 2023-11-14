Vegas Hospitality Workers Compete in Housekeeping Olympics

Nothing better than a little competition to make sure your hospitality and care team members stack up to other professionals in the biz ... just ask this year's athletes at the Housekeeping Olympics.

A fresh batch of hopefuls hit Vegas over the weekend for the 33rd annual IEHA Housekeeping Olympics ... which returned for the first time in four years due to the pandemic.

As expected, it was no clean sweep for participants, who came from all over North America to flex their domestic skills at Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena ... which became a battlefield of brooms, beds, vacuums and buckets.

Competitors dazzled in tasks such as vacuum racing, bed-making and mop relay ... just to name a few.

IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson believes the event brings to light the best practices, techniques, and innovations in the field while also buffing up the goal of showing the global impact of excellence within the cleaning industry.