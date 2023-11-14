Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Vegas Hospitality Workers Compete in Housekeeping Olympics

HOUSEKEEPING OLYMPICS Players MOP, VACUUM & Make Beds At Annual Vegas Comp!!!

11/14/2023 3:12 PM PT

Nothing better than a little competition to make sure your hospitality and care team members stack up to other professionals in the biz ... just ask this year's athletes at the Housekeeping Olympics.

A fresh batch of hopefuls hit Vegas over the weekend for the 33rd annual IEHA Housekeeping Olympics ... which returned for the first time in four years due to the pandemic.

SWEEPING THE COMPETITION
FOX5 Las Vegas

As expected, it was no clean sweep for participants, who came from all over North America to flex their domestic skills at Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena ... which became a battlefield of brooms, beds, vacuums and buckets.

Bellagio hotel wins housekeeping olympics

Competitors dazzled in tasks such as vacuum racing, bed-making and mop relay ... just to name a few.

IEHA Executive Director Michael Patterson believes the event brings to light the best practices, techniques, and innovations in the field while also buffing up the goal of showing the global impact of excellence within the cleaning industry.

Bellagio hotel wins housekeeping olympics

As for the winner ... the team from the Bellagio left a sparkling trail of victory in their wake.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later