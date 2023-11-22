The Best Apple Gifts You Can Get For the Holiday Season
Taking a Bite The Best Apple Gifts of 2023 ... Grab 'Em For the Holidays!!!
11/22/2023 11:30 AM PT
A gift that's sure to impress? Anything with the Apple logo. Don't worry — you don't have to spend a fortune either! These refurbished models have all the glitz and glamour of Apple iPads and MacBooks without the steep price tags.
Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $114.99
$149.99
Apple iPad Air and Beats Flex Wireless Headphones is the ultimate tech duo
This iPad Air features a 9.7-inch Retina display and Apple's A7 Bionic chip, it smoothly handles day-to-day tasks and entertainment.
What to expect from this iPad Air:
- 16GB Storage: Sufficient space to store your essential apps, multimedia content, and files.
- Cameras: Equipped with a 5MP rear camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime camera for capturing moments and video chatting.
- Compact & Portable: With a thickness of just 0.29 inches, the iPad Air is your ideal travel companion.
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 Core 8GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) $348.99
$599.00
Gift Apple's thinnest, lightest laptop, sporting speedy processing, stunning graphics, and ample storage space.
- 13.3" display. Enjoy crystal-clear images & videos
- Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz. Power through your to-dos with enhanced processing power
- Intel HD Graphics 6000. Renders high-quality images & smoothly stream videos
- 128GB SSD. Seamlessly store your files & take them anywhere
- Wi-Fi. Go online anywhere via wireless networks or hotspot
- Bluetooth. Easily transfer files from other Bluetooth-enabled devices
- 12-hour battery. Enjoy surfing, streaming & browsing the net for a long time
- Model year: 2017
Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 256GB 2.1GHz 2GB RAM -Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular) + Accessories Bundle $249.97
$379.00
This Pro model packs in huge storage space and battery life while including a cover, glass screen protector, and stylus pen.
- 256GB storage: Save & access your photos, videos, and other files
- 10-hour battery life: Browse, surf & game throughout the day
- Apple A9X chip: Enjoy your favorite apps & games at peak performance
- 9.7-inch display: Enjoy your favorite content on a generously large Retina display w/ multi-touch controls
- iSight camera: Capable of shooting stills & 4K videos
- Wi-Fi: Go online anywhere by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot
- Bluetooth 4.2: Wirelessly transfer files & seamlessly pair Bluetooth-enabled devices
- Model year: 2016
Apple MacBook Air 13" (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) $299.97
$529.00
A budget option for students or remote workers, this laptop has snappy performance, strong battery life, and comes with a black case.
- 13" display: Enjoy crystal-clear images & videos
- 1.6GHz Intel Core i5: Power through your to-dos with enhanced processing power
- Intel HD Graphics 6000: Renders high-quality images & smoothly stream videos
- 128GB SSD Seamlessly store your files & take them anywhere
- Wi-Fi: Go online anywhere via wireless networks or hotspot
- Bluetooth: Easily transfer files from other Bluetooth-enabled devices
- Model year: 2015
Apple iPad 7th Gen (2019) 32GB Gold (Wi-Fi Only) Bundle with Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $219.97
$299.99
An iPad that checks every box: Speedy performance and an upgradeable OS, complete with Beats, a case, screen protector, stylus, and charger.
Apple iPad 7 (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)
- 32GB: Enough storage to download important apps, files & content
- 10.2" Retina display: Smooth, natural-looking display with higher pixel density
- A10 Fusion chip: Four-core processor that handles both demanding & normal daily tasks
- Cameras: 8MP rear camera & 1.2MP FaceTime camera for taking photos and videos on the go
- 1080p HD video recording: Supports high-definition video with image stabilization
- Dual microphones: For calls, video recording & audio recording
- Wi-Fi only: Go online by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot
- iOS 16: Installed with iOS 16's all-new features & can be updated to upcoming versions
- Long battery life: Up to 10 hours of browsing, video playback, or music play
- Model year: 2019
Beats Flex Wireless Headphones (Renewed)
- Flex-Form cable: Provides all-day comfort with durable Nitinol construction
- Magnetic earbuds: Automatically plays music when worn in your ears & pauses when attached around your neck
- Four eartip options: For a more personalized fit
- Tangle-free: Easily coils up into your pocket or purse when not in use
- Less charging: Boasts up to 12 hours of listening time; 10-minute Fast Fuel charging gives an extra 1.5 hours of playback
- Dual-chamber acoustic: Delivers outstanding stereo with rich & precise bass
- Class 1 Bluetooth®: Offers extended wireless range & fewer dropouts
- Apple W1 chip: Ready to be used with any Apple device that is synced to iCloud
- Model year: 2020