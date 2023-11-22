The Best Apple Gifts You Can Get For the Holiday Season

The Best Apple Gifts of 2023 ...

A gift that's sure to impress? Anything with the Apple logo. Don't worry — you don't have to spend a fortune either! These refurbished models have all the glitz and glamour of Apple iPads and MacBooks without the steep price tags.

Apple iPad Air (2013) Bundle With Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $114.99 $149.99

Apple iPad Air and Beats Flex Wireless Headphones is the ultimate tech duo

This iPad Air features a 9.7-inch Retina display and Apple's A7 Bionic chip, it smoothly handles day-to-day tasks and entertainment.

What to expect from this iPad Air:

16GB Storage: Sufficient space to store your essential apps, multimedia content, and files.

Sufficient space to store your essential apps, multimedia content, and files. Cameras: Equipped with a 5MP rear camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime camera for capturing moments and video chatting.

Equipped with a 5MP rear camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime camera for capturing moments and video chatting. Compact & Portable: With a thickness of just 0.29 inches, the iPad Air is your ideal travel companion.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2017) 1.8GHz i5 Core 8GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) $348.99 $599.00

Gift Apple's thinnest, lightest laptop, sporting speedy processing, stunning graphics, and ample storage space.

13.3" display. Enjoy crystal-clear images & videos

Enjoy crystal-clear images & videos Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz. Power through your to-dos with enhanced processing power

Power through your to-dos with enhanced processing power Intel HD Graphics 6000. Renders high-quality images & smoothly stream videos

Renders high-quality images & smoothly stream videos 128GB SSD. Seamlessly store your files & take them anywhere

Seamlessly store your files & take them anywhere Wi-Fi. Go online anywhere via wireless networks or hotspot

Go online anywhere via wireless networks or hotspot Bluetooth. Easily transfer files from other Bluetooth-enabled devices

Easily transfer files from other Bluetooth-enabled devices 12-hour battery. Enjoy surfing, streaming & browsing the net for a long time

Enjoy surfing, streaming & browsing the net for a long time Model year: 2017

Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 256GB 2.1GHz 2GB RAM -Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular) + Accessories Bundle $249.97 $379.00

This Pro model packs in huge storage space and battery life while including a cover, glass screen protector, and stylus pen.

256GB storage: Save & access your photos, videos, and other files

Save & access your photos, videos, and other files 10-hour battery life: Browse, surf & game throughout the day

Browse, surf & game throughout the day Apple A9X chip: Enjoy your favorite apps & games at peak performance

Enjoy your favorite apps & games at peak performance 9.7-inch display: Enjoy your favorite content on a generously large Retina display w/ multi-touch controls

Enjoy your favorite content on a generously large Retina display w/ multi-touch controls iSight camera: Capable of shooting stills & 4K videos

Capable of shooting stills & 4K videos Wi-Fi: Go online anywhere by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot

Go online anywhere by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot Bluetooth 4.2: Wirelessly transfer files & seamlessly pair Bluetooth-enabled devices

Wirelessly transfer files & seamlessly pair Bluetooth-enabled devices Model year: 2016

Apple MacBook Air 13" (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) $299.97 $529.00

A budget option for students or remote workers, this laptop has snappy performance, strong battery life, and comes with a black case.

13" display: Enjoy crystal-clear images & videos

Enjoy crystal-clear images & videos 1.6GHz Intel Core i5: Power through your to-dos with enhanced processing power

Power through your to-dos with enhanced processing power Intel HD Graphics 6000: Renders high-quality images & smoothly stream videos

Renders high-quality images & smoothly stream videos 128GB SSD Seamlessly store your files & take them anywhere

Seamlessly store your files & take them anywhere Wi-Fi: Go online anywhere via wireless networks or hotspot

Go online anywhere via wireless networks or hotspot Bluetooth: Easily transfer files from other Bluetooth-enabled devices

Easily transfer files from other Bluetooth-enabled devices Model year: 2015

Apple iPad 7th Gen (2019) 32GB Gold (Wi-Fi Only) Bundle with Beats Flex Headphones (Refurbished) $219.97 $299.99

An iPad that checks every box: Speedy performance and an upgradeable OS, complete with Beats, a case, screen protector, stylus, and charger.

Apple iPad 7 (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

32GB: Enough storage to download important apps, files & content

Enough storage to download important apps, files & content 10.2" Retina display: Smooth, natural-looking display with higher pixel density

Smooth, natural-looking display with higher pixel density A10 Fusion chip: Four-core processor that handles both demanding & normal daily tasks

Four-core processor that handles both demanding & normal daily tasks Cameras: 8MP rear camera & 1.2MP FaceTime camera for taking photos and videos on the go

8MP rear camera & 1.2MP FaceTime camera for taking photos and videos on the go 1080p HD video recording: Supports high-definition video with image stabilization

Supports high-definition video with image stabilization Dual microphones: For calls, video recording & audio recording

For calls, video recording & audio recording Wi-Fi only: Go online by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot

Go online by connecting to a wireless network or hotspot iOS 16: Installed with iOS 16's all-new features & can be updated to upcoming versions

Installed with iOS 16's all-new features & can be updated to upcoming versions Long battery life: Up to 10 hours of browsing, video playback, or music play

Up to 10 hours of browsing, video playback, or music play Model year: 2019

Beats Flex Wireless Headphones (Renewed)